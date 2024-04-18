Indian woman cadet onboard MSC Aries seized by Iran returns home: MEA

Ann Tessa Joseph, a woman cadet who was among the 17 Indians onboard container vessel MSC Aries that was seized by Iranian military over the weekend, returned to Cochin on Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the Indian mission in Tehran is in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel.

"With the concerted efforts of the Indian mission in Tehran and the Iranian government, Indian deck cadet Ms Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur, Kerala, who was among the Indian crew members of container vessel MSC Aries, has landed safely at the Cochin International Airport today afternoon," it said.



At the airport, Joseph was received by the regional passport officer.

"The Indian mission in Tehran remains seized of the matter and is in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel," the MEA said.

It said the crew members are in good health and in contact with their family members in India.

"Indian Mission is also in touch with the Iranian authorities in ensuring the well being of the remaining crew members of MSC Aries," it said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had spoken to his Iranian counterpart, Amir Abdollahian, on the matter four days ago.

The Special Naval Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) seized "MSC Aries" on April 13 reportedly in view of its links with Israel.