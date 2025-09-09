Scores of Indians stranded in Nepal as curfew imposed, flights cancelled

Scores of Indian nationals found themselves stranded in Kathmandu and other cities of Nepal amid curfew imposed in the country’s major cities.

In a late evening alert, Andhra Pradesh government officials sought the help of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to ensure the safety of a group of 30 people, including former Information Commissioner of India Madabhushi Sridharacharyulu, who were stranded on the outskirts of Kathmandu, officials at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi said. Help was also sought for a few families staying at a five-star hotel. The hotel management moved them to a nearby guest house after reports that agitators were gathering in groups and likely to target hotels during the night.