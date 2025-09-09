Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Scores of Indians stranded in Nepal as curfew imposed, flights cancelled

Scores of Indians stranded in Nepal as curfew imposed, flights cancelled

Scores of Indians, including former Information Commissioner Madabhushi Sridharacharyulu, were stranded in Nepal amid curfew, hotel attacks and flight cancellations

Nepal Protest
Air India, IndiGo and Nepal Airlines cancelled their flights connecting Kathmandu and New Delhi on Tuesday. | (Photo:PTI)
Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 9:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Scores of Indian nationals found themselves stranded in Kathmandu and other cities of Nepal amid curfew imposed in the country’s major cities.
 
In a late evening alert, Andhra Pradesh government officials sought the help of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to ensure the safety of a group of 30 people, including former Information Commissioner of India Madabhushi Sridharacharyulu, who were stranded on the outskirts of Kathmandu, officials at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi said. Help was also sought for a few families staying at a five-star hotel. The hotel management moved them to a nearby guest house after reports that agitators were gathering in groups and likely to target hotels during the night.
 
During the day, agitators set fire to the Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu. According to a PTI report, former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s son is believed to hold a major stake in the hotel.
 
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs advised Indian nationals to defer travel to Nepal, take shelter in their current places of residence and avoid going out onto the streets.
 
Air India, IndiGo and Nepal Airlines cancelled their flights connecting Kathmandu and New Delhi on Tuesday.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israel targets Hamas leadership in Qatar, takes full responsibility

India, Iran, Armenia discuss INSTC corridor and Chabahar port in Tehran

India advises citizens to defer Nepal travel, airlines suspend operations

Pakistan, China to form $7 bn consortium for railway project under CPEC

Land will remain currency of victory amid multi-front threats: Army chief

Topics :India Nepal tiesKP Sharma OliProtest

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story