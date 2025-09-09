Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Iran, Armenia discuss INSTC corridor and Chabahar port in Tehran

India, Iran, Armenia discuss INSTC corridor and Chabahar port in Tehran

India, Iran and Armenia held trilateral consultations in Tehran on boosting trade and regional connectivity, with INSTC and Chabahar port high on the agenda alongside bilateral talks

chabahar port
Monday’s meeting was a prelude to consultations between India’s foreign secretary and Iran’s deputy foreign minister later this year. | File Image
Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Officials from India, Iran and Armenia held the third trilateral consultations in Tehran, focusing on boosting economic and trade relations, and deepening cooperation in ensuring greater connectivity in the region, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.
 
The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), along with Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” project, was discussed among other issues during the trilateral held on Monday, the ministry said.
 
Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” project is aimed at improving the country’s connectivity with its neighbours Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran and Turkey. In August, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a peace agreement in Washington. 
 
The fourth edition of the India-Iran-Armenia talks will be held in Armenia next year. The first trilateral was held in April 2023.
 
Separately, Indian and Iranian officials also held the annual bilateral talks on a range of issues, including economic, financial, trade and commercial. The two sides also discussed connectivity, especially the INSTC.
 
Representatives from Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation, railways, trade, its central bank and agriculture ministry also attended the meeting, sources said. It was the first structured consultation between New Delhi and Tehran since the conflict between US-Israel and Iran in June.
 
On Saturday, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Kumar Doval had a phone conversation with Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Council. Larijani, according to IRNA, Iran’s official news agency, stressed on the importance of enhancing economic ties, security and defence cooperation between the two countries.
 
Larijani also proposed initiatives to advance the Chabahar Port development project, “a strategic undertaking for both countries”. Larijani is scheduled to visit India later this year. The INSTC and Chabahar Port is important for India to get an alternative route to Afghanistan and also the Central Asian region.
 
At the India-Iran bilateral talks, the two sides emphasised on strengthening cooperation within the UN and other regional and multilateral organisations, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Brics. Monday's meeting was a prelude to consultations between India’s foreign secretary and Iran’s deputy foreign minister later this year.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

