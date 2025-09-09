India, Iran, Armenia discuss INSTC corridor and Chabahar port in Tehran

Officials from India, Iran and Armenia held the third trilateral consultations in Tehran, focusing on boosting economic and trade relations, and deepening cooperation in ensuring greater connectivity in the region, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), along with Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” project, was discussed among other issues during the trilateral held on Monday, the ministry said.

Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” project is aimed at improving the country’s connectivity with its neighbours Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran and Turkey. In August, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a peace agreement in Washington.

The fourth edition of the India-Iran-Armenia talks will be held in Armenia next year. The first trilateral was held in April 2023.

Separately, Indian and Iranian officials also held the annual bilateral talks on a range of issues, including economic, financial, trade and commercial. The two sides also discussed connectivity, especially the INSTC. Representatives from Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation, railways, trade, its central bank and agriculture ministry also attended the meeting, sources said. It was the first structured consultation between New Delhi and Tehran since the conflict between US-Israel and Iran in June. On Saturday, India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Kumar Doval had a phone conversation with Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Council. Larijani, according to IRNA, Iran’s official news agency, stressed on the importance of enhancing economic ties, security and defence cooperation between the two countries.