Land will remain currency of victory amid multi-front threats: Army chief

The chief of army staff's comments came two weeks after Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said Operation Sindoor had once again established the "primacy" of air power

In his remarks, the army chief also extensively elaborated on the changing nature of warfare and how the Indian Army is carrying out transformative changes (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 1:29 PM IST
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday underlined the primacy of land forces in any battlefield and said dominance over land will remain the currency of victory in India's context.

In an address at an event here, he argued the importance of land forces in any war and referred to last month's summit talks between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on the Ukraine conflict.

"When you go back to the Alaska conference that took place between the two presidents, they just discussed how much land has to exchange hands," Dwivedi said.

"In India, since we have two-and-half-front threats, land will remain the currency of victory," he said.

The chief of army staff's comments came two weeks after Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said Operation Sindoor had once again established the "primacy" of air power.

In his remarks, the army chief also extensively elaborated on the changing nature of warfare and how the Indian Army is carrying out transformative changes in terms of inducting new and emerging technologies.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

