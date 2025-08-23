INS Tamal visits Souda Bay, strengthens maritime ties with Greece

INS Tamal, the latest stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, on her passage to home base in India, called at Souda Bay, Greece, Aug 19-22, 2025.

The ship's crew engaged with the Hellenic Navy and NATO functionaries during the port call. This included the Commanding Officer's call on Commodore Dionysios Mantadakis, Base Commander of Souda Bay Naval Base, Captain Kouplakis Iliias, Head of the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operation Training Centre (NMIOTC), and Captain Stephen Steacy, Commanding Officer of the Naval Support Activity of the US Navy on 19 August 2025.

The discussions during the meetings focused on operational matters and maritime cooperation. A cross-deck visit for the crew of INS Tamal was conducted onboard the multi-role amphibious assault unit ITS Trieste, a Landing Helicopter Dock, of the Italian Navy, at Souda Bay.

India's Ambassador to Greece, Rudrendra Tandon, visited the ship on 20 August 2025 and interacted with the crew. During the ship's port call, the crew visited the Souda Naval Base and Armament facility, the NMIOTC and the local maritime museum. The ship's crew also paid homage at the World War II cemetery in Crete. INS Tamal sailed out of Souda Bay on 22 August 2025. He participated in a Passage Exercise with the HS Ritsos, a Roussen-class patrol boat of the Hellenic Navy, aimed at validation of interoperability between the Navies.