Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Trump nominates close aide Sergio Gor as next US Ambassador to India

Trump nominates close aide Sergio Gor as next US Ambassador to India

The announcement comes amid tariff tensions between Washington and New Delhi

Donald Trump, Trump
In a social media post on Friday, Trump said Gor, 38, is a "great friend, who has been at my side for many years" (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New York/Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 6:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Donald Trump has nominated his longtime aide Sergio Gor, who is currently the Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, as the next US Ambassador to India.

In a social media post on Friday, Trump said Gor, 38, is a "great friend, who has been at my side for many years".

"I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India," he said.

He would also serve as a special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs, Trump said.

The announcement comes amid tariff tensions between Washington and New Delhi.

Trump said Gor and his team had overseen the hiring of nearly 4,000 officials across federal departments and agencies in record time, adding that over 95 per cent of positions were now filled.

Gor will remain in his current role at the White House until his confirmation, he said.

"Gor has worked on my historic presidential campaigns, published my best-selling books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs, which supported our movement, Trump wrote.

The president described Gor's role in the administration as essential in delivering on his political mandate.

For the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my agenda and help us make America great again. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador. Congratulations Sergio! Trump said.

Gor in a social media post said he is "beyond grateful" to Trump for his incredible trust and confidence in nominating him to be the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

"It will be the honour of my life to represent the United States," he said.

Vice President JD Vance in a social media post said Gor "will make a fantastic ambassador for our country to India".

Gor will succeed Eric Garcetti, who served as ambassador from May 2023 to January 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi to visit Japan for summit, China for SCO meet from Aug 29 to Sept 1

PM Modi, Prez Putin among 20 world leaders to attend SCO summit: China

India extends airspace ban on Pakistani aircraft until September 2025

Indian envoy, US lawmakers discuss trade, energy security amid tariff row

No USAID funds used for voter turnout in India, govt tells Rajya Sabha

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationUS ambassador to IndiaUS India relations

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story