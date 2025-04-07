Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / INS Tarkash undertakes Passex with New Zealand Navy in Gulf of Aden

INS Tarkash undertakes Passex with New Zealand Navy in Gulf of Aden

Passex involved a range of interoperability drills, including cross-deck landings, cross-boarding, Sea Rider exchanges, and tactical manoeuvres, all integrated with communication procedure exercises

INS Tarkash, Indian Navy, New zealand
The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tarkash participated in a PASSEX with the Royal New Zealand Navy's Anzac-class frigate Te Kaha | Image: X/@seaandcoast1
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tarkash participated in a Passex with the Royal New Zealand Navy's Anzac-class frigate Te Kaha in the Gulf of Aden on April 4.

The Passex involved a range of interoperability drills, including cross-deck landings, cross-boarding, Sea Rider exchanges, and tactical manoeuvres, all integrated with communication procedure exercises, according to the official release.

The exercise provided a valuable opportunity for the two navies to exchange best practices, further strengthen their bilateral maritime cooperation, and enhance interoperability.

This exercise marked the culmination of the New Zealand-led CTF 150 Joint Focused Operation ANZAC Tiger from March 27 to April 4, a Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) operation in which INS Tarkash was mission-deployed.

According to the official release, this event, conducted in the strategic Indian Ocean Region, demonstrated the strong and enduring relationship between India and New Zealand, reaffirming the Indian Navy's role as a key and preferred security partner committed to regional maritime stability.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "INSTarkash undertook a #PASSEX with #NZNavy ship HMNZS Te Kaha on #04Apr 25. This #BridgesofFriendship exercise included cross-boarding, Sea Rider exchange, tactical manoeuvres and validating communication procedures."

"The #PASSEX was conducted while INS Tarkash was mission deployed for participating in the #NewZealand led #CTF150 Joint Focused Operation #ANZACTiger from 27 Mar 25 to 04 Apr 25. The exercise provided an opportunity to exchange Best Practices and further enhance bilateral maritime #Interoperability," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pak forces kill 8 terrorists attempting infiltration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

President Murmu arrives in Lisbon for 4-day Portugal, Slovakia visit

Sri Lanka releases 14 Indian fishermen after PM Modi urges humane approach

Agniveers will get 20% quota in state police recruitment: Haryana CM Saini

India unlikely to impose counter-tariffs as US trade talks progress: Report

Topics :Indian NavyIndian Naval powerNew ZealandDefence ministry

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story