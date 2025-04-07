INS Tarkash undertakes Passex with New Zealand Navy in Gulf of Aden

Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tarkash participated in a Passex with the Royal New Zealand Navy's Anzac-class frigate Te Kaha in the Gulf of Aden on April 4.

The Passex involved a range of interoperability drills, including cross-deck landings, cross-boarding, Sea Rider exchanges, and tactical manoeuvres, all integrated with communication procedure exercises, according to the official release.

The exercise provided a valuable opportunity for the two navies to exchange best practices, further strengthen their bilateral maritime cooperation, and enhance interoperability.

This exercise marked the culmination of the New Zealand-led CTF 150 Joint Focused Operation ANZAC Tiger from March 27 to April 4, a Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) operation in which INS Tarkash was mission-deployed.

According to the official release, this event, conducted in the strategic Indian Ocean Region, demonstrated the strong and enduring relationship between India and New Zealand, reaffirming the Indian Navy's role as a key and preferred security partner committed to regional maritime stability.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "INSTarkash undertook a #PASSEX with #NZNavy ship HMNZS Te Kaha on #04Apr 25. This #BridgesofFriendship exercise included cross-boarding, Sea Rider exchange, tactical manoeuvres and validating communication procedures."

"The #PASSEX was conducted while INS Tarkash was mission deployed for participating in the #NewZealand led #CTF150 Joint Focused Operation #ANZACTiger from 27 Mar 25 to 04 Apr 25. The exercise provided an opportunity to exchange Best Practices and further enhance bilateral maritime #Interoperability," it added.