Agniveers will get 20% quota in state police recruitment: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Sunday that Agniveers will be provided a 20 per cent reservation in police recruitment in the state.

Haryana is the first state in the country to have secured the future of Agniveers by creating a provision for jobs after their service period in the armed forces, said Chief Minister Saini while chairing a review meeting in Panchkula on Sunday.

A separate portal will be created by the state government so that Agniveers can register themselves on it in order to avail the job.

Chief Minister Saini added that Agniveers will be given preference in jobs on the basis of educational qualification.

During the meeting, officials informed Saini that 2,893 Agniveers were recruited into the Army, Navy, and Air Force from Haryana during 2023–24, and 2,227 were recruited in 2022–23.

Launched by the Centre in June 2022, the Agnipath scheme provides for recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17 and a half years and 21 for four years, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

Incidentally, Haryana witnessed several protests in 2022 against the implementation of the Agnipath scheme. According to political experts, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fared poorly in Haryana during the Lok Sabha elections 2024 because of the anger against the scheme. However, the saffron party managed the public anger in the following months and was able to win the state assembly polls.

(With inputs from PTI)