Iran, UAE Presidents condemn Pahalgam attack, offer condolences to victims

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which he strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and offered his condolences for the victims.

Both leaders agreed that there could be no justification for such acts of terror.

In a post on X, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said: "President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran called PM Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the terror attack in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and conveyed his condolences for the victims. Both leaders agreed that there could be no justication for such acts of terror and all those who believe in humanity must stand together in the fight against terrorism. PM shared the anger and anguish of the people of India and their resolve to deal with those behind the terror attack and their supporters, firmly and decisively."

Prime Minister Modi also expressed condolences for the victims of an explosion in Iran's Bandar Abbas city, which killed four people and injured 516 others.

"PM also conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives in the explosion in Bandar Abbas today and wished speedy recovery for those injured," the MEA post added.

Condolences have been pouring in from several countries after the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed condolences on the loss of lives in the "barbaric terror attack" in Jammu and Kashmir' Pahalgam.

In a post on X, he said, "President HH Mohamed Bin Zayed of UAE called PM Narendra Modi and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives in the barbaric terror attack on the Indian soil of Jammu & Kashmir. He strongly condemned the attack and expressed full solidarity and support with India. PM appreciated his sentiments and words of sympathy and support. Both leaders agreed that terrorism should be rejected in all its forms and manifestations. PM conveyed India's strong resolve to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime and their supporters to justice."

Similarly, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof also spoke to Prime Minister Modi over the phone regarding the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed their condolences.

Meanwhile, in a major development following the attack, intelligence agencies have compiled a list of 14 local terrorists who are actively operating in Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, these individuals, aged between 20 and 40 years, are helping foreign terrorists from Pakistan by providing logistical and ground support.