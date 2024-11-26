Islamabad PTI protest: Pak Army ordered to shoot on sight. What's going on?

The Pakistan Army was called into Islamabad on Tuesday as convoys belonging to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) entered the capital for the party’s planned power show, with orders being issued to the armed forces "to shoot miscreants and troublemakers on sight", state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

As PTI convoys entered the capital, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported that the country's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on Tuesday condemned what he described as an "attack by protesters", which the country's interior ministry said resulted in the deaths of at least four Pakistan Rangers paramilitary personnel.

Why is Islamabad under lockdown?

The incident comes as PTI protestors — travelling the roads nationwide since Sunday — gather in Islamabad for what the report described as a power show, which is being conducted to demand the release of the party's founder, Imran Khan, among other demands.

Citing a statement from the Ministry of Interior, the report said that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the alleged attack in the strongest terms and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased.

Naqvi also reportedly pledged that the individuals allegedly involved in the attack would be brought to justice.

Citing Naqvi's statement, the Dawn report said that four Rangers personnel were killed in what was described as the "attack on Rangers and police personnel." Meanwhile, Radio Pakistan reported the deaths of two police officers in the incidents.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, which referenced security sources, a total of six fatalities have been confirmed, with more than 100 police officials injured, many of whom have sustained serious injuries.

Also citing security sources, Radio Pakistan reported that "miscreants rammed a vehicle into Rangers personnel," leading to the deaths of four officials during PTI's protest on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad. Five other Rangers personnel, along with several police officials, were also reported to have sustained severe injuries in the alleged attack.

In a separate incident, a number of "miscreants", equipped with weapons and ammunition, reportedly pelted stones at the Rangers and opened "indiscriminate" fire on the security personnel at Chungi No 26 in Rawalpindi. As a result, at least one ranger personnel sustained serious injuries and was in critical condition.

In his statement, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the "attacks on police and Rangers, under the guise of a so-called peaceful protest", were condemnable.

He noted that the police and Rangers had been deployed to maintain law and order in Islamabad, asserting, in what appeared to be a reference to the PTI, that an "anarchist group" was seeking "bloodshed." He also emphasised that this was not a peaceful protest, but rather extremism.

What is the Pakistan Army doing in Islamabad?

Meanwhile, as tensions between PTI protesters and the government escalated, the Pakistan Army was called into Islamabad on Tuesday to "deal with miscreants", state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

"Under Article 245, the Pakistan Army has been called in, and orders have been issued to deal with the miscreants with an iron hand," Radio Pakistan stated.

It further added, "Clear orders have also been issued to shoot miscreants and troublemakers on sight."

Citing security sources, the report noted that all necessary measures were being taken to "counter terrorist activities by disruptive and extremist elements".