EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from UK, France and Ukraine in Rome

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met his counterparts from several countries, including the UK, France and Ukraine, here and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in multiple sectors as well as regional and international developments.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Sunday on a three-day visit, started the day by meeting British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Rome.

"Appreciate the steady momentum in India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Discussed deepening cooperation in technology, green energy, trade, mobility, as well as ongoing developments in Indo-Pacific and West Asia," he said in a post on X.

He also met France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and discussed Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and global issues.

"Nice to meet FM @jnbarrot of France in Rome today. A useful stock taking of our bilateral partnership. Also discussed Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and global issues," the minister said in another post on X.

Jaishankar also held a useful exchange with Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha on advancing bilateral cooperation.

More From This Section

"Good to meet FM of Ukraine @andrii_sybiha in Rome today. Useful exchange on advancing our bilateral cooperation. Reiterated India's support for dialogue and diplomacy," he posted on X.

On his part, Sybiha said he held meaningful talks with Jaishankar on several bilateral and international issues.

"I appreciate India's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. India's global role is critical to advancing a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine," he said in a post on X.

"I informed about the latest developments, Russia's strikes on our energy system, including nuclear objects, and its use of an IRBM. We discussed the implementation of our leaders' agreements and agreed to hold the next intergovernmental commission meeting in the coming months," the Ukrainian minister said.

Jaishankar also interacted with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman.

"Appreciate seeing FM @grlicradman of Croatia at the @RomeMEDialogues. His sentiments for our ties are always positive," the minister wrote on X.

During his visit, Jaishankar will participate in the Outreach session of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Fiuggi, where India has been invited as a guest country.