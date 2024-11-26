Business Standard
Home / World News / US calls on Pakistani govt to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms

US calls on Pakistani govt to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms

In Pakistan and around the world, we support freedom of expression, Matthew Miller said

US flag, US, united states

United States called on Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms. Photo: pexels

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As thousands in Pakistan defied a crackdown to rally for the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, the United States called on Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and to ensure respect for the country's laws.

At least one policeman was killed and dozens injured in clashes on Monday as thousands of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters entered the territorial jurisdiction of the national capital on the call of the party founder Khan.

The 72-year-old former premier, who has been in jail since August last year, issued a "final call" on November 13 for nationwide protests on November 24, denouncing what he termed as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people and the passage of the 26th amendment, which he said has strengthened a "dictatorial regime".

 

"In Pakistan and around the world, we support freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association. We call on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said at his daily news conference on Monday.

"At the same time, we call on Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and to ensure respect for Pakistan's laws and constitution as they work to maintain law and order," he said in response to a question.

The United States, Miller said, supports the right of people in Pakistan to protest peacefully.

More From This Section

Warren Buffet, Berkshire Hathaway,

Buffett gives away another $1.1 bn, plans for distributing $147 bn fortune

arrest

Turkish police detain protesters demanding stronger protection for women

Israel strike

Israel strikes Lebanon as leaders draw closer to ceasefire with Hezbollah

Donald Trump, Trump

Democrats to choose new party leader shortly after Trump's inauguration

Oil india

Oil falls more than 2% after reports of possible West Asia peace deal

Led by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, the marchers began their journey from the militancy-hit province on Sunday with the mission to stage a sit-in at the D-Chowk, located close to several important government buildings: the Presidency, the PM Office, the Parliament, and the Supreme Court.

The government banned rallies by imposing Section 144, a colonial-era law used to outlaw political activities, as a high-level delegation from Belarus was visiting Pakistan.

But undeterred by the consequences, the protesters pushed forward by removing barricades and fighting with the security personnel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Imran Khan

Imran Khan supporters protest across Pakistan despite ban, arrests

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pakistan: Sectarian clashes kills 37 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 30 injured

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pak ministries at odds over IMF condition on gas supply cut to industries

Solar panel, solar energy

Surprise solar boom in Pakistan helps millions, but harms grid & power cos

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Mob ransack two police check points in violence-marred NW Pakistan province

Topics : Pakistan United States Human Rights Fundamental Rights

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon