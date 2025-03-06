Indian student Praveen Kumar dies in US, second such incident in months

The Consulate General of India in Chicago has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Praveen Kumar Gampa, an Indian student pursuing postgraduate studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, US.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the Consulate said, “We are saddened by the untimely death of Praveen Kumar Gampa, a Post-graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The Consulate is in contact with Praveen's family and the University, helping them with all possible support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his family and friends of the departed.”

The Consulate confirmed that it is assisting Gampa’s family and working closely with the university to provide necessary support. However, details about the cause of his death have not been disclosed. Gampa was from India’s state of Telangana.

Second such incident in months

This is the second tragic incident involving an Indian student in the US in recent months. In November 2024, the Consulate expressed shock and grief over the murder of Nukarapu Sai Teja, a student from Telangana. Teja, an MBA student at Concordia University in Chicago, was shot and killed outside a store during a robbery. His uncle, Talluri Srujan, stated that two armed suspects entered the store, took the cash, and shot Teja as he stepped outside.

BRS leader calls the incident ‘very unfortunate’

Also Read

Following this tragic death of Kumar, BRS leader K Kavitha called the incident “very unfortunate” and urged both the Telangana and Central governments to take swift action to bring Teja’s mortal remains back to India. She also advised Indian students in the US to remain strong, assuring them that the Indian government and embassy would support them in difficult times.

“Well, it’s very unfortunate. I heard about that news, and I truly demand that the Telangana government, and I request the Central government, to quickly process and get the body home, because parents here must be suffering. My prayers are with the family. My prayers are with the students who are there. They must be frightened and afraid. Please stay brave. Indian embassy, Indian government, I’m sure, will come to your rescue,” she said.

[With inputs from ANI]