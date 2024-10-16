Israeli strike on Iran 'now a matter of time' as IDF locks in targets

Israel has decided on the targets it could potentially attack inside Iran in response to Tehran's ballistic missile attack earlier this month, the Times of Israel reported on Wednesday, suggesting that it was moving closer to its promised military response, which has kept West Asia (Middle East) on edge for weeks.

According to Israel's Channel 12 news, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has presented a list of targets to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, even as it completes preparations for the military response, including "sensitive coordination" with other countries in the region. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A report by Israel's Kan public broadcaster also said that the country's "political echelon" has decided on the targets the IDF could strike in Iran.

Speaking to the broadcaster, an unnamed Israeli source said, "The targets are clear. Now it's a matter of time."

The Kan report also said that while Israel had described its general attack plans to the United States (US), it had yet to give an update to Washington on specific targets by the time of publishing.

The source that provided this information to the broadcaster however acknowledged that the potential targets "could also change at the 11th hour".

Meanwhile, Gallant told members of a right-wing hostages' families forum that Israel "will soon respond" to Iran. "It will be a precise and deadly response," added the Israeli defence minister.

Israel may limit retaliation against Iran

The reports come after the Washington Post reported that Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden during a call on October 8 that Israel's response to Iran over its October 1 missile attacks will not include strikes on non-military Iranian sites.

According to the report, Netanyahu informed Biden that Israel will target Iranian military assets, instead of its oil infrastructure or nuclear sites.





Citing an official, the Washington Post also reported that Israel's military response will be designed to avoid "political interference in the US elections".

The US will hold its presidential elections on November 5, with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump contesting for the presidency.

Responding to the US newspaper's report, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a statement, "We listen to the American government's thoughts, but will make our final decisions based on Israel's national security needs."

An official quoted by Axios after the call between Netanyahu and Biden said Israel's planned response was still more aggressive than what Washington would prefer.





US troops recently arrived in Israel as part of the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) missile defence battery.

The deployment of the THAAD system comes as Israel prepares to hit back against Iran, and the missile defence battery will boost Israeli defences in case Tehran strikes back again.