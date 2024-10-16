BSF foils infiltration bid along Bangladesh border, arrests 4 with fake IDs

Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully thwarted an illegal infiltration attempt along the India-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad district with the arrest of four Bangladeshi nationals. As per the BSF, the four individuals had crossed the international border using fake Aadhaar cards. In addition, BSF apprehended an Indian tout who had facilitated their entry into the country. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "In a significant operation, vigilant personnel of the 73rd Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) South Bengal Frontier successfully thwarted an illegal infiltration attempt along the India-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad district. The BSF troops apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals who had crossed the international border with fake Aadhaar cards, allegedly intending to travel to Chennai. Additionally, an Indian tout facilitating their entry was also arrested," as per an official release.

On October 15, 2024, at approximately 3:35 PM, BSF personnel at Bamanabad Border Outpost observed suspicious movements near the international border. Five individuals were attempting to cross from Bangladesh into Indian territory. Acting swiftly, the alert BSF troops raised an alarm and moved towards the infiltrators, BSF said in the release.

"However, the intruders resisted and tried to force their way into Indian territory. The BSF personnel responded with a strong counter, which caused the infiltrators to scatter and attempt to hide in the tall grass. Quick Response Teams (QRT) were deployed, and all five suspects were apprehended soon after," the release stated.

The arrested individuals were taken to the Bamanabad Border Outpost for further questioning. Initial interrogations revealed that among the five, one was an Indian tout, and the remaining four were illegal Bangladeshi nationals, BSF said in the release.

"The Indian smuggler confessed that he had arrived at the international border on October 15 to assist the Bangladeshis in crossing into Indian territory. He further revealed that he was promised Rs 4000 per Bangladeshi national upon successful entry into India," as per the release.

Upon questioning the four Bangladeshi nationals, it was discovered that they had procured fake Indian Aadhaar cards through a Bangladeshi tout based in Godagari sub-district of Rajshahi, Bangladesh. Each of them had paid 1000 Bangladeshi Taka for the fake identity documents. The arrested Bangladeshis, hailing from Godagari, planned to travel to Chennai for labour work, BSF stated in the release.

The arrested individuals have been handed over to the Police Station, Raninagar for further legal action.