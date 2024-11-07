Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists kill two VDG members in J&K's Kishtwar

Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, has claimed responsibility for the killings

Representative Photo of Indian Army. | Source : PTI
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:41 PM IST
Two Village Defence Guards were shot dead by terrorists in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.

Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, both residents of Ohli-Kuntwara, had gone to graze their cattle in Munzla Dhar forest in the Adhwari area, the officials said.

They said police parties fanned out after the pair of Village Defence Guards (VDGs) failed to return to their homes in the evening.

Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, has claimed responsibility for the killings.

Reacting to the killings, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "We are firmly resolved to destroying all terror outfits and avenging this barbaric act.

Topics :Jammu and Kashmir terror attackKishtwarJaish-e-Mohammad terroristsTerror attack

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

