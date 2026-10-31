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Jaishankar calls for deeper Quad cooperation on energy, maritime security

Participating in the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, Jaishankar said he spoke about countering non-market practices and increased economic stresses in the Indo-Pacific region

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2026 | 11:11 PM IST
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday stressed the importance of deepening cooperation among Quad nations to promote supply chain resilience and ensure technology, critical minerals, and energy security.

Participating in the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, Jaishankar said he spoke about countering non-market practices and increased economic stresses in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting was held on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta on Saturday, convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Foreign Ministers of Australia and Japan -- Penny Wong and Toshimitsu Motegi, respectively -- also attended the meeting.

Jaishankar said he highlighted the importance of maintaining stability, driving prosperity and ensuring freedom of choice as continuing commitments in the Indo-Pacific.

The minister also underscored taking forward agreements on counter-terrorism, maritime security and capacity building to enhance resilience and contribute to peace and stability.

Jaishankar also made a strong pitch for developing a more contemporary Quad agenda with a practical approach.

This was the third Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting held this year. Earlier, the ministers met in New Delhi in May and in Manila in July.

Moves are underway to convene a Quad Leaders' Summit, hosted by US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the ASEAN-East Asian Summits in mid-November.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 11:11 PM IST

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