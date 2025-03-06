Khalistani extremists attempt to breach Jaishankar's security in London

A group of Khalistani extremists disrupted India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to London, leading to an attempted security breach during a protest. As Jaishankar exited the Chatham House venue after an event, an extremist ran towards his vehicle and tore the Indian national flag in the presence of police officers.

A video circulating online captures the moment when the man aggressively approached the minister's convoy while officers initially hesitated to intervene. The footage shows the protester tearing the Tricolour as others chanted slogans. Shortly afterward, the police detained him along with other protestors.

Another video has emerged depicting Khalistani extremists protesting outside the venue where Jaishankar was engaged in discussions. The protesters can be seen waving flags and shouting pro-Khalistani slogans.

The incident took place during Jaishankar’s official visit to the UK from March 4 to 9.

Jaishankar flags Khalistani activities

Earlier, Jaishankar held talks with UK’s Secretary of State for Home Yvette Cooper focusing on issues related to trafficking and extremism. Concerns over the activities of Khalistan separatists in the UK were reportedly part of the talks, as India has consistently raised this matter with British authorities. Following the meeting, Jaishankar shared on X (formerlyTwitter ), "We discussed the flow of talent, people-to-people exchanges, and joint efforts in tackling trafficking and extremism." India had previously urged the UK to take measures against banned organisations such as Sikhs for Justice to prevent them from conducting anti-India activities.

During his six-day visit to the UK and Ireland, Jaishankar also met Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, to review the progress of India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations. Talks on the trade deal resumed last week, following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio last year.

New Indian consulates in Belfast, Manchester

The UK announced on Tuesday that the opening of two new Indian consulates this week would further enhance the £41 billion trade relationship and provide greater support to the Indian community in the country.

"The opening of new Indian consulates in Belfast and Manchester demonstrates the growing links between our peoples and how we are working together to deliver growth not only in London, but right across the UK," said UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

(With agency inputs)