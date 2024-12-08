External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and said he was looking forward to a productive meeting of the High Joint Commission on Monday.

Jaishankar will co-chair the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) with his Bahrain counterpart.

"Delighted to meet FM Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani today. Look forward to a productive meeting of India-Bahrain High Joint Commission tomorrow," he posted on X.

The meeting will review the "entire gamut of the bilateral relations and discuss avenues to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Bahrain," according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs ahead of his visit.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Manama on Saturday on the final leg of his two-nation trip, started the day on Sunday by visiting the 200-year-old Shreenathji Temple in Manama.

"A true symbol of the longstanding India-Bahrain friendship," he wrote on X after visiting the temple.

More From This Section

Later, he addressed the 20th IISS Manama Dialogue, where he spoke about the importance India attaches to the Gulf and Mediterranean regions and its commitment to boost economic, political, connectivity and security cooperation within, around and beyond the region.

On the sidelines of Manama Dialogue 2024, Jaishankar met the National Security Adviser of the Czech Republic Tom Pojar and exchanged views on bilateral ties.

He also held a "useful meeting" with the Foreign Minister of Estonia, Margus Tsahkna. "Noted the steady growth of our bilateral cooperation. Also discussed developments in Ukraine," Jaishankar posted on X.

Tsahkna said he discussed global security including the situation in Syria and Russia's war in Ukraine with Jaishankar. "Estonia and India's bilateral relations are better than ever & I hope to build on that," he wrote on X.

Jaishankar also had "an insightful exchange" on regional maritime security with Rear Admiral Vasileios Gryparis, Commander of Operation EUNAVFOR ASPIDES - a European Union military operation in the Red Sea, the Indian Ocean and the Gulf.

He also interacted with British Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel.

"So nice to catch up with British Shadow Foreign Secretary @pritipatel in Manama today. Discussed our multi-faceted cooperation, as well as regional and global developments," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar arrived in Bahrain after concluding a visit to Qatar, during which he met the country's top leadership as well as leaders of other countries.