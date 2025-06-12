Jaishankar meets Macron, thanks France for strong anti-terror support

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met President Emmanuel Macron here and thanked him for France's strong message of support in the fight against terrorism.

Jaishankar is on a three-nation visit to Europe to boost bilateral ties and reaffirm India's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism, especially in the wake of April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Honoured to call on President @EmmanuelMacron of France. Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi. Thanked him for France's strong message of support in the fight against terrorism, Jaishankar said in a post on X after the meeting.

Our discussions reflected the trust, comfort and ambition of our Strategic Partnership, he added.