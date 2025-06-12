Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-France joint military exercise to be held from June 18 to July 1

India-France joint military exercise to be held from June 18 to July 1

The joint exercise will facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between armies of both the nations, the officials said

India-France, India France flag, India, France
A joint exercise between the militaries of India and France is scheduled to be held from June 18 to July 1. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jun 12 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
A joint exercise between the militaries of India and France is scheduled to be held from June 18 to July 1, aiming to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake multi-domain operations, the Indian Army said on Thursday.

Exercise Shakti 2025 will be held at La Cavalerie in France.

"The 8th edition of Exercise #Shakti, a joint military exercise between #India and #France is scheduled from 18 June to 01 July 2025 at #LaCavalerie, #France," the Indian Army said in a post on X. 

 

"The aim of the exercise is to enhance joint military capability of both sides to undertake Multi Domain Operations in a Sub Conventional scenario," it said.

The joint exercise will facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between armies of both the nations, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics: France India-France Military drills

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

