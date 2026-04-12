Jaishankar thanks UAE for diaspora support; Qatar may replace UAE for Pak

The collapse of the US-Iran talks in Islamabad on Sunday vindicated South Block’s assessment that Pakistan, run by a military and civilian leadership utterly pliant to Washington, was unlikely to be a credible mediator that Tehran could have trusted.

But New Delhi, closely watching the developments related to West Asia, remained optimistic that future rounds of parleys between Iran and the US, including backchannel talks, over the course of the tenuous fortnight-long ceasefire, would yield peace in West Asia. For India, much is at stake, such as its crucial energy supplies traversing the Strait of Hormuz, the fate of its 10 million citizens living and working in West Asia — who are the source of substantial remittances sent back home — and its significant trade links with the region.

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and “conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message and India’s appreciation for the manner in which the UAE looked after” the 3.5 million-strong Indian community in the UAE during the “difficult period” of the 42-day-long conflict. Jaishankar sought to understand the UAE’s perspective of the conflict and discussed other aspects of India-UAE ties, including energy cooperation. “Obviously, India has major stakes and a big interest in the stability and security of this (West Asian) region. I am pleased to have an opportunity to come here, sit down directly, express our interests, and share the feedback of the Indian community,” Jaishankar told a news agency in Dubai after his meetings with the Emirati leadership.

Jaishankar was on a two-day visit to the UAE, during which he also met Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed. The UAE Foreign Minister discussed with Jaishankar “the repercussions of the brutal and terrorist Iranian missile attacks that targeted” the UAE. The UAE has emerged as India’s closest friend in the region in the last decade, and Jaishankar’s visit and interaction with the Emirati leadership underscored New Delhi’s endeavour that “friends should hold each other’s hand” in this difficult period. New Delhi has continued to remain engaged with Tehran as well. On Saturday, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that Indian-flagged vessel Jag Vikram, navigated by 24 Indian crew members and carrying a cargo of 20,412 MT of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), successfully sailed out of the Persian Gulf region on April 11, and is estimated to reach an Indian port on April 15. India also sent the second shipment of medical supplies to Iran, the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi announced on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan — which has teetered on the brink of bankruptcy and holds the dubious world record for receiving IMF assistance 25 times — is set to receive $5 billion in financial support from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, according to a Dawn newspaper report that quoted sources in Pakistan's finance ministry. The development coincided with Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb's visit to Washington to attend the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings. Recently, the UAE demanded that Islamabad repay the $3.5 billion it owes the Gulf country in loans. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stipulated that Pakistan’s three key bilateral creditors — Saudi Arabia, China and the UAE — must maintain their cash deposits with the country until the completion of the ongoing three-year programme. The Dawn reported that Qatar is likely to replace the UAE as one of Pakistan's creditors. Pakistan has said it will repay $3.5 billion to the UAE by the end of April, a liability that had been rolled over since 2018.

India-EU relations Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri landed in Paris on Sunday, where he will co-chair the India-France Foreign Office Consultations along with Martin Briens, the Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two sides will hold discussions on bilateral ties in defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital, Artificial Intelligence, innovation, in addition to the latest global and regional developments. Misri will also visit Berlin, where he will co-chair the India-Germany Foreign Office Consultations alongside Géza Andreas von Geyr, State Secretary of the German Foreign Office. The discussions will cover bilateral cooperation including trade and investments, defence and security, technology, green energy, development cooperation, education as well as global and regional matters of mutual interest.