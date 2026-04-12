US, Indian air chiefs hold engagements to advance defence cooperation

The US and Indian Air Chiefs held high-level engagements in Arlington to advance defence cooperation, a statement by the Indian Air Force said.

The engagements focused on enhancing interoperability and joint training, among other things.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force said, "US and Indian Air Chiefs held high-level engagements in Arlington on 08 Apr to advance defence cooperation. Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, hosted Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, who was accorded full honours. Discussions with senior U.S. Air Force leadership focused on enhancing interoperability, joint training, capability development and fostering shared learning. The visit also included engagements at Peterson Space Force Base and Nellis Air Force Base, along with a familiarisation flight in an F-15EX."

Earlier on April 9, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on an official visit to the United States, visited the Peterson Space Force Base to engage in high-level strategic discussions. During the visit, the Air Chief Marshal interacted with General Gregory M Guillot, the Commander of US NORTHCOM. Marking the visit, the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, shared his welcome in a post on X, stating, "We welcome Air Chief Marshal AP Singh to the U.S. and look forward to increased cooperation with India." The engagement underscored the expanding military synergy between the two nations.