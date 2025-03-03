Man from Kerala shot dead while trying to cross Israeli border illegally

A man from Kerala was shot dead by security forces in Jordan while he was allegedly attempting to cross the Israeli border illegally. The Indian Embassy in Amman informed his family about the incident via email, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Thomas Gabriel, a resident of Thumba, near Thiruvananthapuram. His acquaintance, Edison, who was with him and sustained injuries, was deported to India and reportedly reached Kerala earlier this week.

Gabriel’s family said they had no knowledge of his trip to Jordan or his attempt to cross into Israel. They were informed about his death by the Indian Embassy on Saturday. According to Embassy sources, Gabriel and Edison had travelled to Jordan on a tourist visa in early February. A local panchayat member said that before his trip, Gabriel worked as an autorickshaw driver in his area.

Shot at border while trying to cross

A relative of Gabriel shared details from the email they received from the Indian Embassy, “We have been told over an email that Gabriel was shot and that he died on the spot. The incident happened on February 10 on the Israel-Jordan border.”

The email further mentioned that Gabriel and Edison were trying to cross the border illegally at Karak district.

“The security forces tried to stop them but they did not listen to the warning. The guards opened fire on them. One bullet hit Thomas in his head and he passed away at the spot. Later, his body was sent to the local hospital. Officials of the embassy will be visiting the hospital to verify the identity of Thomas where the mortal remains are kept,” said the victim’s relative.

Edison, who survived, came to know about Gabriel’s death only after returning to India. Speaking to India Today, Edison said that their friend Biju took them to Jordan. They had initially tried to get visas for Israel, but a tourist package required at least ten people.

Desperate escape ends in tragedy

Since they were only four, including a British national who returned home, promising to bring more people. Meanwhile, Edison, Gabriel, and a Sri Lankan guide attempted to cross the border illegally but were caught by border forces of Jordan.

According to Edison, they did not understand the language of the security personnel, who then opened fire on them. “We pleaded with the border personnel to let us make a phone call home, but they didn’t allow it,” he said. Edison lost consciousness and later woke up in a Jordanian prison.

“I came home as I was able to call my family from the jail there. I didn’t have money... I got to know about his death after getting confirmation from the Embassy,” Edison narrated.

Family appeals for mortal remains

The Indian Embassy in Jordan assured that they are working with Jordanian authorities to bring Gabriel’s body back home. “The Embassy has learnt of the sad demise of an Indian national in unfortunate circumstances. The Embassy is in touch with the family of the deceased and is working closely with Jordanian authorities for transportation of mortal remains of the deceased,” the Embassy posted on social media platform X.

Beena, a relative of Thomas Gabriel, shared that Gabriel last spoke to his wife on February 9. “He said that we are safe in the room and asked her to pray,” she recalled. Beena added, “We have no idea why he went there. He took his bag and only when he was leaving, he said he was going to Jordan. He himself arranged money, and he knew if he told his wife, she wouldn’t agree. She is alone here. They don’t have kids.”

