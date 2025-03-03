Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Public surrenders 20 more firearms in 4 districts of violence-hit Manipur

The fresh surrenders took place in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur and Jiribam districts on Sunday

During the seven-day period, more than 300 firearms were surrendered by the public, primarily in the valley districts | File photo of weapons | Image: X/@Spearcorps
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Twenty more firearms have been surrendered by the public in four districts of ethnic strife-torn Manipur, police said on Monday.

The fresh surrenders took place in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur and Jiribam districts on Sunday.

Three firearms, including two 9mm pistols, were surrendered at the SDPO office at Porompat in Imphal East district, while four firearms, three grenades and other items were surrendered before the BSF in Bishnupur district, a police officer said.

Firearms were also surrendered at Jiribam, Wangoi and Sekmai police stations, he said.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had on February 20 urged warring groups to voluntarily surrender weapons robbed from security forces and other illegally held firearms within seven days.

During the seven-day period, more than 300 firearms were surrendered by the public, primarily in the valley districts.

Later, he extended the deadline for the surrender of looted and illegal firearms till 4 pm on March 6 following demands by people from both hill and valley areas for additional time. More firearms were subsequently surrendered in various parts of the state.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

