Lighter, longer-range, and stealthier BrahMos missiles on the anvil

Initially approved for a range of 290 km, its strike capability was enhanced after India's full membership in the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), which removed restrictions on its range.

A joint venture between India and Russia, the supersonic cruise missile now has a strike range of more than 450 km and has been inducted into the tri-services of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Once developed, these transformed new variants could redefine the country's precision-strike capabilities while strengthening its position in the global arms market.

The world-class supersonic cruise missile BrahMos is all set to become deadlier, with work under way for stealthier, longer-range, lighter and potentially-hypersonic variants.

Jaiteerth R Joshi, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of BrahMos Aerospace said the Indo-Russian joint venture is pursuing multiple next-generation variants, including the compact BrahMos-NG and future extended-range versions capable of striking targets at much greater distances.

“We are developing BrahMos-NG and longer-range variants. We are also planning for very large distances," Joshi told reporters at a recent event organised in Nagpur. While the earlier variant had undergone extensive testing from land, sea and air over the years, he said the recent military operation during Operation Sindoor provided real-time validation of the weapon system.