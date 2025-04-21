China steps up testing of sixth-gen stealth fighters amid tensions with US

China appears to be accelerating test flights of its next-generation stealth aircraft, with new videos and images of two advanced fighter jets emerging on Chinese social media platforms in recent weeks, as reported by The South China Morning Post. The increased activity coincides with rising geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Unofficially referred to as the J-36 and J-50, the aircraft were spotted near the headquarters of their respective developers — Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) in Sichuan and Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC) in Liaoning. The visuals were widely shared on platforms such as Weibo and Douyin.

Footage reportedly filmed in early April shows the CAIC-developed J-36 conducting sharp aerial manoeuvres over Chengdu. The aircraft’s distinctive ginkgo leaf-like wing shape, small trailing edge flaps, and delta configuration suggest a focus on extreme agility and advanced flight control.

One video, allegedly shot by a motorist near the CAIC airfield, showed the jet flying at low altitude over a highway as it prepared to land, with its unique dorsal inlet and three exhaust nozzles clearly visible.

Meanwhile, the SAC-developed J-50 reappeared in clearer detail in early April. A photo taken on April 4, followed by flight videos dated April 8 and 16, were posted online by aviation enthusiasts. These visuals captured the J-50’s lambda wing platform, articulated wingtips, and side weapon bays. Observers also noted its refined diverterless supersonic inlet design, which blends smoothly with the aircraft’s fuselage and enhances stealth.

J-36, J-50 features

Both jets feature tailless airframes, which are considered a hallmark of sixth-generation stealth fighters and contribute to radar evasion. The two aircraft were first seen in December 2023, but these recent visuals offer the clearest look yet at China’s most advanced combat aircraft in development.

While Chinese authorities have not officially confirmed the existence of either fighter, the repeated sightings and analysis by open-source intelligence communities suggest that China is making significant strides in military aviation.

US pushes forward with sixth-gen fighter programme

The developments come as the United States moves forward with its own sixth-generation fighter programmes, including the F-47 for the Air Force, which US President Donald Trump said has been undergoing secret testing for several years.

On March 21, US President Trump awarded Boeing a contract to build what is expected to be the Air Force’s most advanced fighter to date, an announcement that surprised many. However, details regarding its specifications, capabilities, and operational role remain under wraps, leaving many in the defence community speculating about its design and potential impact on modern warfare.

The unveiling of the F-47 project is part of the broader US strategy to maintain a technological edge in the ongoing military aviation arms race.