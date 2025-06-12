Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Manipur extends internet ban in five valley districts till June 13

Manipur extends internet ban in five valley districts till June 13

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023

Manipur police search operation
The Centre had on February 13 imposed President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.
Press Trust of India Imphal
Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:49 PM IST
The Manipur government has extended the suspension of internet and mobile data services in five valley districts Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur until 6 am of June 13, an official statement said on Thursday.

The state government had ordered for temporary suspension of internet services and mobile data services including broadband, VSATs and VPN services in the territorial jurisdictions of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts on June 7 following protests that erupted after the arrest of a Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol leaders.

An order issued by the Commissioner and Secretary Home department on Thursday said the suspension of internet and mobile data services in five valley districts has been extended till 6 am of June 13.

Authorities have urged all internet users to refrain from any activities that may lead to further disruptions or suspensions, it said and directed telecom service providers and law enforcement agencies to ensure strict compliance.

Manipur has been witnessing protests as demonstrators defied prohibitory orders and clashed with security forces across several districts of Imphal valley, demanding the unconditional release of arrested Arambai Tenggol leader Kanan Singh and four others.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

