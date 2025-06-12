India, China in talks on rare earths to ensure supply predictability: MEA

India is engaging with China to ensure greater stability in trade supply chains, particularly in light of Beijing’s recent restrictions on rare earth exports, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

According to media reports, the global automotive sector is grappling with China’s export controls on certain rare earth elements used in electric vehicles and other technologies. The resulting shortages have reportedly raised concerns among industry players about potential supply chain disruptions.

‘We are in touch with the Chinese side, both here in Delhi as also in Beijing, to bring predictability in supply chain for trade, consistent with international practices,’ said foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Earlier this week, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said China’s restrictions on the export of rare earth elements and related magnets will have short-term impacts on the domestic automotive and white goods sectors. ALSO READ: China imposes 6-month cap on rare-earth export licences to US amid talks The rare earth magnet issue In reaction to heightened tariffs imposed by United States President Donald Trump’s administration, China imposed export restrictions from April 4, targeting seven specific rare earth elements and related magnets. The affected materials—samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium—are critical for applications in industries such as defence, energy and automotive technology. Under the revised regulations, Chinese exporters were required to secure special permits before shipping these items abroad.