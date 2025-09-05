Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Mauritius PM Ramgoolam to visit India from Sept 9 to 16 for bilateral talks

Mauritius PM Ramgoolam to visit India from Sept 9 to 16 for bilateral talks

Ramgoolam will also visit Mumbai, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Tirupati. In Mumbai, he would be attending a business event, according to the MEA

Modi, Narendra Modi, Navinchandra Ramgoolam
Ramgoolam will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further the 'enhanced strategic partnership' between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. (File photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 10:51 PM IST
Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, will begin an eight-day visit to India from September 9 to explore ways to further shore up bilateral ties in several key areas such as defence, trade and investment.

Ramgoolam will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further the 'enhanced strategic partnership' between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

"Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam will undertake a state visit to India from September 9 to 16," it said.

This will be the first overseas bilateral visit of Ramgoolam to India in his present term.

Ramgoolam will also visit Mumbai, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Tirupati. In Mumbai, he would be attending a business event, according to the MEA.

Modi visited Mauritius in March.

The visit of Ramgoolam to India will advance the strong and enduring bonds between the two countries, the MEA said in a statement.

"India and Mauritius share a close and special relationship rooted in shared historical, cultural and people to people ties," it said.

"As India's key maritime neighbor in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius holds a special place in India's cision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) and the 'Neighbourhood First Policy' and is a key partner in the Global South," it said.

Modi unveiled the MAHASAGAR vision for India's engagement with the Global South during his visit to Mauritius.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India-Mauritius

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

