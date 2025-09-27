MiG-21 takes final flight over Indian skies, marking historic farewell

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 12:16 AM IST
The originally Soviet-designed Mikoyan-Gurevich 21, also known as the MiG-21, was decommissioned from service in India on Friday at the Chandigarh air base. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh flew a sortie of the MiG-21 Bison aircraft with call sign Badal 3. Describing the MiG-21 as a mighty machine and a national pride, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there was a deep attachment to the aircraft that shaped our confidence.
Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s first man on the International Space Station, former IAF chiefs A Y Tipnis, S P Tyagi and B S Dhanoa, scores of veterans, many who piloted the aircraft, were present on the occasion.
Here are the milestones of the fighter jet that has served India for 62 years
1963: The first supersonic jet for India is inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF), in Chandigarh, flown in by then-Wing Commander Dilbagh Singh (later Air Chief Marshal).
1965: The MiG-21 is used for defensive sorties in the war against Pakistan
1971: It participates in the bombing of the governor’s residence in Dhaka, Bangladesh, leading to India’s victory in the Indo Pakistan war
1999: Attack and air patrols during the Kargil War, as part of Operation Safed Sagar (July)
1999: Intercepts and shoots down a Pakistan Naval Anti-Submarine aircraft (August)
2000s: A large number of MiG-21 crashes kill many fighter pilots and civilians, leading the media to dub the jet a “flying coffin”
2019: Then-Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (now Group Captain) shoots down a fourth-generation F-16 jet during a dogfight after India’s Balakot airstrike against Pakistan 2025: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh lands the jet in a farewell ceremony in Chandigarh
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.