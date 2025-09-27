MiG-21 takes final flight over Indian skies, marking historic farewell

The originally Soviet-designed Mikoyan-Gurevich 21, also known as the MiG-21, was decommissioned from service in India on Friday at the Chandigarh air base. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh flew a sortie of the MiG-21 Bison aircraft with call sign Badal 3. Describing the MiG-21 as a mighty machine and a national pride, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there was a deep attachment to the aircraft that shaped our confidence.

Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s first man on the International Space Station, former IAF chiefs A Y Tipnis, S P Tyagi and B S Dhanoa, scores of veterans, many who piloted the aircraft, were present on the occasion.

Here are the milestones of the fighter jet that has served India for 62 years 1963: The first supersonic jet for India is inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF), in Chandigarh, flown in by then-Wing Commander Dilbagh Singh (later Air Chief Marshal). 1965: The MiG-21 is used for defensive sorties in the war against Pakistan 1971: It participates in the bombing of the governor’s residence in Dhaka, Bangladesh, leading to India’s victory in the Indo Pakistan war 1999: Attack and air patrols during the Kargil War, as part of Operation Safed Sagar (July) 1999: Intercepts and shoots down a Pakistan Naval Anti-Submarine aircraft (August)