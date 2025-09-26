Incorrect, baseless: India dismisses Nato chief's claim on Modi-Putin call

India on Friday dismissed claims made by North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) Secretary-General Mark Rutte regarding a purported phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin as "factually incorrect and entirely baseless".

The development comes hours after Rutte, in an interview with CNN, supported US-imposed tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil, saying they are having a 'big impact' on Russia and that New Delhi is in contact with Putin.

ALSO READ: No sanctions on Russian oil, India will keep buying: Hardeep Singh Puri "Narendra Modi is asking him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India is being hit with tariffs," Rutte claimed. US President Donald Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, half of it as penalty for buying Russian crude oil.

Responding to the claim during the weekly briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "This statement is factually incorrect and entirely baseless. At no point has PM Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place". ALSO READ: India, Russia look to strengthen balanced bilateral agriculture trade He added: "We expect the leadership of an important and esteemed institution like Nato to exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in public statements. Speculative or careless remarks that misrepresent the PM's engagement or suggest conversations that never occurred are unacceptable. As previously stated, India's energy imports are meant to ensure a predictable and affordable energy cost to the Indian consumer. India will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security."