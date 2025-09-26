Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Incorrect, baseless: India dismisses Nato chief's claim on Modi-Putin call

Incorrect, baseless: India dismisses Nato chief's claim on Modi-Putin call

The MEA dismissed Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte's claim that PM Modi had called Putin to discuss its Ukraine strategy after being hit by US tariffs over purchase of Russian crude

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
Responding to Rutte's claim during the weekly briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that no such conversation took place between Modi and Putin. (File photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India on Friday dismissed claims made by North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) Secretary-General Mark Rutte regarding a purported phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin as "factually incorrect and entirely baseless".
 
The development comes hours after Rutte, in an interview with CNN, supported US-imposed tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil, saying they are having a 'big impact' on Russia and that New Delhi is in contact with Putin.
 
"Narendra Modi is asking him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India is being hit with tariffs," Rutte claimed. US President Donald Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, half of it as penalty for buying Russian crude oil. 
 
Responding to the claim during the weekly briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "This statement is factually incorrect and entirely baseless. At no point has PM Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place".
 
He added: "We expect the leadership of an important and esteemed institution like Nato to exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in public statements. Speculative or careless remarks that misrepresent the PM's engagement or suggest conversations that never occurred are unacceptable. As previously stated, India's energy imports are meant to ensure a predictable and affordable energy cost to the Indian consumer. India will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security." 
 
Washington has repeatedly claimed that India's oil purchases help Moscow fuel its war in Ukraine. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and President Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro have both gone on the warpath against India's purchase of discounted Russian crude, claiming it was responsible for helping Moscow fund its war against Ukraine. Navarro went so far as to label the conflict as "Modi's war" and that "the road to peace in Ukraine runs through New Delhi". India has consistently denied the allegations, asserting that its Russian oil purchases are essential for its energy security, and were previously supported by the US administration as a way to keep global oil prices in check.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MiG-21 gave India many proud moments in military aviation journey: Rajnath

MiG-21 jet flies into the sunset after six decades of distinguished service

Jaishankar joins G4 counterparts at UNGA, reaffirms push for UNSC reforms

India boosts ties with SICA nations; focus on trade, digital payments: EAM

India urges US to ease Iran oil sanctions to offset reduced Russian imports

Topics :NATONarendra ModiVladimir PutinIndia RussiaMark RutteBS Web ReportsMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story