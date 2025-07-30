MiG accounts for half of fighter jet crashes in 17 years

Russian-origin MiG-21 aircraft are set to retire from the Indian Air Force (IAF) in September amid ongoing safety concerns, marking the end of their 62-year-long service in the IAF. Between FY09 and FY25, 101 IAF fighter jets crashed, costing the lives of 28 pilots. Over 54 of these crashes involved MiGs. While MiG accidents have declined in the past 15 years, recent crashes involving Mirage (FY25), Hawk, and Tejas (FY24) aircraft surfaced. IAF has reduced reliance on MiGs and is transitioning to the indigenous Tejas jets. In its analysis of 25 crashes during 2017-21, a parliamentary report cited ‘human error’ in 17 mishaps, and ‘technical faults’ in eight as reasons for the accidents. Meanwhile, the IAF's spending on aircraft and aero engines fell 52 per cent from ₹35,681 crore in FY21 to ₹17,283 crore in FY24.

On average, 6 fighter jets crashed per year in 17 years

IAF fighter jet crashes have fluctuated over the years. FY09 saw 8 crashes, which rose to 10 in FY10, then declined to 4 in FY13. The figure surged again to 10 in FY19, before falling to 4 in FY23. In FY24 and FY25, it remained steady in both years.

MiG crash numbers high, but on a decline

Three out of the five jet types saw a decline in crashes over the past 15 years.

Aircraft and aero-engine spending dropped in FY24

The IAF’s aircraft and aero-engine expenditure, as a share of total capital outlay on defence services, has fluctuated, rising from 26 per cent in FY09 to 37 per cent in FY14, then falling to 23 per cent in FY17 and rebounding to 27 per cent in FY21, dropping sharply to 11 per cent in FY24.