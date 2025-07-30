Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / MiG accounts for half of fighter jet crashes in 17 years

MiG accounts for half of fighter jet crashes in 17 years

Three out of five jet types saw a decline in crashes over the past 15 years

MiG-21 aircraft
premium
MiG-21 aircraft. Photo source: Wikipedia
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Russian-origin MiG-21 aircraft are set to retire from the Indian Air Force (IAF) in September amid ongoing safety concerns, marking the end of their 62-year-long service in the IAF. Between FY09 and FY25, 101 IAF fighter jets crashed, costing the lives of 28 pilots. Over 54 of these crashes involved MiGs. While MiG accidents have declined in the past 15 years, recent crashes involving Mirage (FY25), Hawk, and Tejas (FY24) aircraft surfaced. IAF has reduced reliance on MiGs and is transitioning to the indigenous Tejas jets. In its analysis of 25 crashes during 2017-21, a parliamentary report cited ‘human error’ in 17 mishaps, and ‘technical faults’ in eight as reasons for the accidents. Meanwhile, the IAF's spending on aircraft and aero engines fell 52 per cent from ₹35,681 crore in FY21 to ₹17,283 crore in FY24. 
 
On average, 6 fighter jets crashed per year in 17 years 
IAF fighter jet crashes have fluctuated over the years. FY09 saw 8 crashes, which rose to 10 in FY10, then declined to 4 in FY13. The figure surged again to 10 in FY19, before falling to 4 in FY23. In FY24 and FY25, it remained steady in both years.
 
MiG crash numbers high, but on a decline 
Three out of the five jet types saw a decline in crashes over the past 15 years.
 
Aircraft and aero-engine spending dropped in FY24 
The IAF’s aircraft and aero-engine expenditure, as a share of total capital outlay on defence services, has fluctuated, rising from 26 per cent in FY09 to 37 per cent in FY14, then falling to 23 per cent in FY17 and rebounding to 27 per cent in FY21, dropping sharply to 11 per cent in FY24. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UNSC report names TRF in Pahalgam attack, links group to Lashkar-e-Taiba

Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch, two terrorists killed

India reiterates support at UN for two-state solution to Israel conflict

PM Oli to raise trade issues with India during upcoming New Delhi visit

China hasn't intruded even an inch into Indian territory since 1962: Rijiju

Topics :MiG fighter jetsFighter jetIndian Air Force

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story