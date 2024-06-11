Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Migrant boat sinks near Yemen coast, at least 49 dead, 140 missing: UN

Migrant boat sinks near Yemen coast, at least 49 dead, 140 missing: UN

It said search efforts were continuing and so far 71 had been rescued. Among the dead were 31 women and six children.

boat capsize
To reach Yemen, migrants are taken by smugglers on often dangerous, overcrowded boats across the Red Sea or Gulf of Aden. | Photo: ANI
AP Cairo
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 7:26 PM IST
A boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of Yemen, leaving at least 49 dead and 140 missing, the UN's International Organization for Migration said Tuesday.

The boat was carrying some 260 Somalis and Ethiopians from the northern coast of Somalia on the 320-kilometer journey across the Gulf of Aden when it sank Monday off Yemen's southern coast, the IOM said in a statement.

Yemen is a major route for migrants from the East Africa and the Horn of Africa trying to reach Gulf countries for work. Despite a nearly decadelong civil war in Yemen, the number of migrants arriving annually tripled from 2021 to 2023, soaring from about 27,000 to over 90,000, the IOM said last month. Around 380,000 migrants are currently in Yemen, according to the agency.
 

To reach Yemen, migrants are taken by smugglers on often dangerous, overcrowded boats across the Red Sea or Gulf of Aden. In April, at least 62 people died in two shipwrecks off the coast of Djibouti as they tried to reach Yemen. The IOM said at least 1,860 people have died or disappeared along the route, including 480 who drowned.

Monday's sinking is another reminder of the urgent need to work together to address urgent migration challenges and ensure the safety and security of migrants along migration routes, said IOM spokesperson Mohammedali Abunajela.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

