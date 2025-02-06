MoD signs Rs 10k cr deals to boost Army's PINAKA with new rockets, upgrades

Contracts for advanced munitions for the indigenously developed PINAKA Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), totalling Rs 10,147 crore, were signed on Thursday between the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and private player Economic Explosives Limited (EEL) and defence public sector undertaking (DPSU) Munitions India Limited (MIL) to enhance the Indian Army's firepower. A separate contract for software upgrades to the system was also signed with Navratna DPSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

"MoD has signed contracts with EEL and MIL for the procurement of Area Denial Munition (ADM) Type-1 (DPICM) and High Explosive Pre-Fragmented (HEPF) Mk-1 (Enhanced) rockets, respectively, for the PINAKA MLRS at a total cost of Rs 10,147 crore," an official release stated, adding, "In addition, a contract for upgrades in SHAKTI Software has also been signed with BEL." The release did not disclose the value of the BEL contract.

The contracts were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi.

The ADM Type-1 munition is equipped with a specialised warhead that disperses sub-munitions over a wide area, effectively targeting mechanised forces, vehicles, and personnel while denying the enemy access to specific zones, the MoD stated. Meanwhile, the HEPF Mk-1 (E) rockets are an upgraded version of the in-service HEPF rockets, offering a longer range and enhanced precision to strike deep into enemy territory with greater lethality.

"The procurement of ADM Type-1 (DPICM) and HEPF Mk-1 (E) rockets will mark a significant milestone in the modernisation of the Artillery Rocket Regiments," the MoD release stated, adding that these "ammunition will play a crucial role in bolstering the Indian Army's firepower by enabling precise and long-range strikes".

The MoD stated that, in addition to strengthening national defence capabilities, these projects have "immense potential of direct and indirect employment generation by encouraging the Indian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector through components manufacturing".

Also Read

"The procurement marks a pivotal step towards modernising India's defence infrastructure and empowering indigenous industries, which will be a proud flag-bearer of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India) vision of the government," the MoD stated.

In November, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced that the guided PINAKA MLRS had successfully completed flight tests as part of Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements validation trials, paving the way for its induction. This has extended the PINAKA’s range to over 75 kilometres (km).

The Army currently operates four PINAKA regiments, with six more on order. While the PINAKA Mk-1 has a range of 38 km, several extended-range versions are under development, with plans to eventually extend the range to 120 km and beyond.

Besides the PINAKA, the Army operates five Grad and three Smerch rocket regiments, both of Russian origin, with the latter having a range of 90 km.

In January, during his annual press conference ahead of Army Day, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi addressed questions about future enhancements to the PINAKA MLRS, stating that work is underway to develop extended-range ammunition. "If the extended-range ammunition meets our requirements, we may not need other long-range systems and we could concentrate on the PINAKA system," he said.

At the same conference, General Dwivedi also stated that the Army aims to finalise the contract for procuring 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) platforms—indigenously developed, state-of-the-art 155mm howitzers—at an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore by March 2025. "If all goes as planned, we aim to sign the ATAGS contract before the end of this financial year," he said.

In November, Kalyani Group’s Bharat Forge began contract negotiations with the MoD for 307 ATAGS platforms. The 155mm/52 calibre ATAGS has been developed by the DRDO in collaboration with private players Bharat Forge and the Tata Group. Bharat Forge emerged as the lowest bidder after the bids were opened at the end of October. Under the MoD’s procurement plan, 60 per cent of the contract is expected to go to Bharat Forge, while 40 per cent may be awarded to the Tata Group if it agrees to match the price quoted by the former.