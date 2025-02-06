Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Need early reform of key multilateral bodies, including UNSC: Prez Murmu

Need early reform of key multilateral bodies, including UNSC: Prez Murmu

She said that India will continue to champion the causes of the Global South, including at the UN, guided by the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
Murmu said that India shares a special bond with Africa, and it was during India's G20 Presidency in 2023 that the African Union was included in the grouping as a permanent member. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Droupadi Murmu Thursday emphasised the need for early and comprehensive reform of key multilateral bodies, including the United Nations Security Council, to make them reflective of contemporary global realities.

Welcoming Philemon Yang, the President of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), who had called on President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said 2025 will see important UN conferences like the Fourth Conference on Financing for Development, and the Third UN Ocean Conference, among others.

Murmu assured Yang of India's active and constructive participation in these platforms.

President Murmu emphasised the need for early and comprehensive reform of key multilateral bodies, including the UN Security Council, to make them reflective of contemporary global realities, according to an official statement. 

Murmu appreciated Yang's emphasis on science and data-driven approach to sustainable development and his inclusive vision. She also commended his leadership in the adoption of the "Pact for the Future" at the Summit for the Future held in New York in September 2024.

She said that India will continue to champion the causes of the Global South, including at the UN, guided by the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", according to the statement issued by the President's office.

Also Read

Pakistan begins its two-year tenure as non-permanent member of UNSC

US vetoes UN Security Council resolution demanding cease-fire in Gaza

Unsatisfied with pace of progress on UNSC reform: Indian UN envoy

India calls for urgent UNSC reform, stresses need for representation

Iran calls for UNSC meeting amid Israel airstrikes, backed by China, Russia

The two leaders also discussed the close and friendly bilateral relations between India and Cameroon, which have grown steadily over the years, especially in development partnership and capacity building, it said.

Yang is a Cameroonian politician.

Murmu said that India shares a special bond with Africa, and it was during India's G20 Presidency in 2023 that the African Union was included in the grouping as a permanent member. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Engaging with US to ensure deported Indians are not mistreated: Jaishankar

'Not new, ongoing for years': S Jaishankar on US deporting 104 Indians

Jaishankar to address Rajya Sabha on deportation of Indians in 'handcuffs'

Defence ministry to sign Rs 10,200 cr Pinaka rocket deal with Solar, MIL

Hands cuffed, legs chained: Deportees share details of US flight to India

Topics :unscpresidentUnited Nations

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story