Govt signs Rs 1,990 crore defence deal with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The ministry also signed a Rs 870 crore ($102 million) contract with France's Naval Group for integration of torpedoes on Indian navy submarines

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
The technology will allow submarines to stay underwater for longer. | Representative Photo
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 5:56 PM IST
India's defence ministry said on Monday it had signed a Rs 1,990 crore ($233 million) contract with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders for technology that allows submarines to stay underwater for longer.

The ministry also signed a Rs 870 crore ($102 million) contract with France's Naval Group for integration of torpedoes on Indian navy submarines to increase their firepower.

 

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

