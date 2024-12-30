Govt signs Rs 1,990 crore defence deal with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

India's defence ministry said on Monday it had signed a Rs 1,990 crore ($233 million) contract with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders for technology that allows submarines to stay underwater for longer.
The ministry also signed a Rs 870 crore ($102 million) contract with France's Naval Group for integration of torpedoes on Indian navy submarines to increase their firepower.
