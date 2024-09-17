Modi 3.0 100-day foreign policy outcomes: Ukraine, Global South and more

The government on Tuesday released the report card for its first 100 days, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to Russia, Poland, and Ukraine as key accomplishments in the realm of foreign policy.

The central government, under PM Modi, celebrated 100 days in office on Tuesday, September 17, coinciding with the PM's 74th birthday. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) commenced its third term with PM Modi's sweariin on June 9, alongside the Union Cabinet members. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The document, titled "Modi 3.0 100 days", highlighted PM Modi's key international engagements, including "significant visits" to Russia and Ukraine, which came during the ongoing conflict between the two countries, participation in the G-7 Summit in Italy, and being awarded the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle during his visit to Russia.

The document also noted that during these 100 days, an Indian Prime Minister visited Austria after 41 years and Poland after 45 years.

PM Modi paid an official visit to the Russian Federation on July 8-9, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the 22nd India–Russia Annual Summit.

During the visit, President Putin conferred Russia's highest civilian honour, the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle, on PM Modi for his distinguished contribution to the development of Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia and friendly ties between the peoples of the two countries.

More From This Section

The joint statement following the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit said: "The leaders noted the continued strengthening and deepening of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia." It added, "The leaders positively assessed the multi-faceted mutually beneficial India-Russia relations that span all possible areas of cooperation including political and strategic, military and security, trade and investment, energy, science and technology, nuclear, space, cultural, education and humanitarian cooperation. It was noted with satisfaction that both sides are actively exploring new avenues for cooperation while further strengthening cooperation in the traditional areas."





ALSO READ: India to get next-gen nuclear fuel this summer, says Russian official According to the statement, the development of India-Russia relations "over the entire spectrum of cooperation areas" was a "shared foreign policy priority" and both leaders agreed "to make all efforts to unlock the full potential of the strategic partnership".

While in Russia, PM Modi also told President Putin that peace was "of utmost importance" and a solution to the war in Ukraine "cannot be found on the battlefield".





ALSO READ: NSA Doval meets Putin, conveys Modi's Russia-Ukraine peace plan: Top points "I have also said for the brighter future of our next generation, peace is of utmost importance," PM Modi said in Hindi, sitting alongside President Putin, adding, "When innocent children are murdered, one sees them die, the heart pains and that pain is unbearable."

PM Modi's remarks came a day after a Russian strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv, which was part of a series of attacks that killed 37 people in Ukraine.

PM Modi undertook a visit to Ukraine on August 23, at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in the year 1992.

The India-Ukraine joint statement noted that both leaders expressed "mutual interest in working towards elevating bilateral relations from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic partnership in the future".

The joint statement said that PM Modi and President Zelenskyy reiterated their readiness for "further cooperation in upholding principles of international law", including the UN Charter, such as respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. They agreed on the "desirability of closer bilateral dialogue in this regard".

During the visit, India reiterated its position and focus on a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.





ALSO READ: Human cost of war: Russia-Ukraine conflict leaves 1 million dead or wounded PM Modi reiterated the need for "sincere and practical engagement" between all stakeholders to develop "innovative solutions" that will have broad acceptability and contribute towards early restoration of peace. He reiterated New Delhi's willingness to contribute in all possible ways to facilitate an early return of peace.

While India has refrained from criticising Russia over the war and has increased its purchases of Russian oil to record levels, it has urged Ukraine and Russia to resolve their conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.



PM Modi's Russia trip had drawn criticism from the United States (US) and some Western nations, and his visit to Ukraine was viewed in some quarters as a diplomatic balancing act.

At the invitation of Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk, PM Modi paid an official visit to Poland from August 21-22. The historic visit came as both nations celebrated the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.





ALSO READ: India, Poland sign social security pact, plan to elevate partnership The India- Poland joint statement said, "Recognising their lostanding ties, reaffirming the deep-rooted bonds of friendship between their countries and peoples, and commitment to realising the full potential of their ties, the two leaders decided to elevate India-Poland bilateral relations to the level of a 'Strategic Partnership'."

The 100-day document also highlighted PM Modi's visits to Singapore and Brunei Darussalam.

At the invitation of Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, PM Modi paid an official visit to Singapore on September 4-5. This was the fifth visit of PM Modi to Singapore.





ALSO READ: India, Singapore ink agreements on semiconductor, digital technology According to the India-Singapore joint statement, during his visit, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and had a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Wong. PM Modi also called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Both Prime Ministers visited AEM, a leading Singaporean company in the semiconductor and electronics sector. PM Modi also had an interaction with CEOs of leading Singaporean companies.

At the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, PM Modi undertook an official visit to Brunei Darussalam during September 3 to 4. This was the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei Darussalam.

The 100-day document also highlighted that during this period, India hosted the third 'Voice of the Global South' Summit, with over 120 countries participating, and hosted for the first time the UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting.

India hosted the third Voice of Global South Summit on August 17 in a virtual format, with the overarching theme being "An Empowered Global South for a Sustainable Future". PM Modi inaugurated the summit and hosted the Inaugural Leaders' Session, which was followed by 10 ministerial sessions, which included two foreign ministers' sessions, and one session each hosted by the health, finance, energy, education, commerce, IT, youth, education and environment ministries.



The summit witnessed the participation of 173 dignitaries from 123 countries from across the Global South, including 21 heads of state or government, 34 foreign ministers and 118 ministers and vice-ministers.

For the first time, India hosted the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee Meeting, from July 21 to 31. Organised at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the session of the 46th WHC was inaugurated by PM Modi. In the inaugural session, in line with the vision of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" (Development as well as heritage), PM Modi announced a $1 million grant to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre.

Last but not least, the government's 100-day document highligted that President Droupadi Murmu was honored with Fiji's highest civilian award, the Order of Fiji, and Timor-Leste's Order of Timor-Leste.