Top Navy commanders to review maritime security challenges at key meeting

Top commanders of the Indian Navy will carry out a comprehensive review of India's maritime security challenges, including China's growing forays into the Indian Ocean, at a four-day conclave beginning Tuesday. The commanders are also likely to deliberate on the overall situation in the Red Sea and adjoining areas that witnessed a series of attacks by Houthi militants on cargo vessels till a few weeks back. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The conference would witness comprehensive review of the operational preparedness, discussions on the Navy's capability enhancement plan, promoting national vision of indigenisation and realising combat effectiveness of Naval forces, officials said.

The ambitious theaterisation plan of the government is also set to figure prominently during the deliberations.

The naval commanders conference is the apex level biannual event that facilitates deliberations on significant strategic, operational and administrative issues.

Being held against the backdrop of evolving geo-political and geo-strategic dynamics, regional challenges and complexity in maritime security situations in West Asia, the conference is set to play a crucial role in shaping the future course of the Indian Navy, the officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the commanders on matters pertaining to national security and national expectations, Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

The Chief of Defence Staff along with the Chiefs of Indian Army and Indian Air Force will engage with naval commanders to foster collaborations amongst the three services across the spectrum of conflict and convergence towards theaterisation, he said.

The conference will commence with the inaugural address by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

Admiral Tripathi will review major operational, materiel, logistic, human resources development, training and administrative activities pursued by the Indian Navy over the last six months and deliberate upon key milestones to be crossed to safeguard maritime interests, Madhwal said.

"The Indian Navy has responded with strength and resolve against emerging threats of drones and missiles affecting safety of trade, demonstrating its capability as preferred security responder in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)," he said.

The commanders will also review the ongoing naval projects to enhance indigenisation through 'Make in India' initiative in consonance with the vision of 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) by 2047, the officials said.

"Towards Navy's commitment to protect India's maritime interests in the region, the conference would witness comprehensive review of the operational preparedness, inter alia discussions on the Navy's capability enhancement plan, promoting national vision of indigenisation, self-reliance and realising combat effectiveness of Naval forces," Madhwal said.

"The commanders' conference as a pivotal platform upholds Navy's commitment to safeguard India's maritime interests and Navy's status as a 'combat ready, credible, cohesive and future ready force'," he added.