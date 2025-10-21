India upgrades its Kabul mission to embassy to boost ties with Afghanistan

India on Tuesday upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to the Embassy of India in Afghanistan, effective immediately, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The development comes a few days after the decision was announced during delegation-level talks between Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi.

"In keeping with the decision announced during the recent visit of the Afghan Foreign Minister to India, the government is restoring the status of the Technical Mission of India in Kabul to that of the Embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect. This decision underscores India’s resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest," the MEA said.

ALSO READ: Datanomics: How India-Afghanistan ties have shifted under Taliban 2.0 It added that the embassy will augment India’s contribution to "Afghanistan’s comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives". The reopening comes four years after India withdrew its officials from Kabul following the Taliban takeover in August 2021. In 2022, a "technical team" was deployed in the Afghan capital, which has now been upgraded to full embassy status. Apart from this, the two sides had also agreed to strengthen trade and commercial ties, particularly in the mining sector, and to restore the air freight corridor to facilitate direct trade. Muttaqi also announced his government would support India-Afghanistan trade via Iran’s Chabahar Port.