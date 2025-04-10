Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana produced in Delhi court

Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana produced in Delhi court

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused, was brought to Delhi court on Thursday night.

26/11 Mumbai attacks,
While asking the mediapersons to leave, police said it was ensuring that the court premises was fully vacant. | File Image
Rana was produced before Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) judge Chander Jit Singh, who is currently hearing arguments on Rana's custody proceedings.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann represented the NIA.

Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority will represent Rana.

Ahead of the production of Rana before the court, the Delhi Police removed mediapersons and members of the public from the court premises, citing security concerns.

While asking the mediapersons to leave, police said it was ensuring that the court premises was fully vacant.

Police authorities cited security and safety concerns for restricting people's access to the court complex, and said "no one would be permitted inside".

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India earlier on Thursday after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

