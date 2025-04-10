Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India gets Tahawwur Rana, but US extradition pact curbs prosecution scope

India gets Tahawwur Rana, but US extradition pact curbs prosecution scope

Under the US-India extradition treaty, India must ensure Tahawwur Rana is not tortured, gets adequate prison protection, and is tried only for offences listed in the extradition

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
Tahawwur Rana
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 5:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and among India's most wanted individuals, landed in Delhi on Thursday amid tight security. He faces multiple charges, including criminal conspiracy, waging war against the nation, murder, forgery, and offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
 
A Canadian national of Pakistani origin, Rana operated out of Chicago and is accused of playing a central role in planning the 26/11 attacks that killed 166 people in Mumbai. He was arrested by the FBI in October 2009 and convicted in the US in 2011 on conspiracy charges not directly related to the Mumbai attacks. Since then, he had been held at a federal detention facility in Los Angeles.
 
In line with the 1997 India-US Extradition Treaty, specific legal conditions apply once an individual is extradited to India:
 
Seizure and surrender of property
 
The requested state may seize and surrender items linked to the offence, even if the accused has died, escaped, or disappeared. “Surrender may be delayed or conditioned on return assurances,” the treaty notes. It also emphasises that “third-party rights in the property shall be respected.”
 
Rule of speciality  

Also Read

India seeks quick trade deal with US after Donald Trump pauses tariffs

US' 90-day tariff pause 'key' window, India must act decisively: ICEA

India should reconsider negotiating a comprehensive FTA with the US: GTRI

Pause on US tariffs a big relief; opens window for trade talks: Exporters

US Treasury Secy defends China tariffs, says India important trade partner

 
The Indian authorities are restricted from prosecuting Rana for any offence other than what was specified in the extradition request. However, exceptions exist if the new charges are based on the same facts, if committed after extradition, or if the US consents.
 
Restriction on re-extradition
 
India cannot transfer Rana to a third country for offences committed before his extradition unless permission is obtained from the US. "A person extradited under this Treaty may not be extradited to a third state for an offense committed prior to his surrender unless the surrendering state consents," the treaty states.
 
Right to fair trial
 
India is obligated to ensure Rana receives a fair trial, upholding his rights under both domestic and international legal frameworks.
 
Extradition costs
 
India will represent and assist the requesting state in extradition proceedings. “Translation and transport costs are the Requesting State’s responsibility,” the treaty states, while other local costs are borne by the requested state. Neither state may demand compensation for arrests or related actions.
 
Mutual legal assistance in extradition
 
Each state must provide the broadest possible legal assistance in criminal matters tied to extradition requests, “to the extent permitted by its law,” the treaty states.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bangladesh won't face issues due to India's trans-shipment halt: Official

India ends transshipment for Bangladesh exports: What it means for trade

Pakistan distances itself from Tahawwur Rana, says he is Canadian citizen

India, Pakistan armies hold flag meeting in Poonch on border management

Fresh arrest warrant issued against Sheikh Hasina, daughter in graft case

Topics :US India relations United States26/11 terror attacks26/11 trialBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story