Navy's R-Day tableau showcases 3 newly commissioned frontline combatants

The Indian Navy's tableau at the 76th Republic Day parade showcased its three newly commissioned frontline combatants -- warships INS Surat and INS Nilgiri, and submarine INS Vaghsheer.

The three platforms commissioned in Mumbai on January 15, symbolises India's naval prowess and the spirit of 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance).

A mixed marching contingent and a band from the Navy participated in the ceremonial parade.

The average age of the members in the contingent is 25 years. These personnel have been carefully handpicked from all branches of the Indian Navy and have undergone specialised training of over two months for the event, officials earlier said.

The commissioning of three major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realising India's vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security, the Defence Ministry had said earlier.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world.

It has an indigenous content of 75 per cent and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction and has been jointly constructed with the Naval Group of France.