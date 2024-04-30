Navy should remain ready to deter adversaries: New Chief Admiral Tripathi

The Indian Navy should remain operationally ready at all times to deter potential adversaries at sea, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi said on Tuesday shortly after taking charge as the 26th chief of the Naval Staff.

Admiral Tripathi, who is a communication and electronic warfare specialist, assumed charge of the force following the retirement of incumbent R Hari Kumar.

The admiral took charge of the Navy at a time various strategic waterways, including the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, are witnessing security challenges, especially in view of Houthi militants targeting various merchant ships in the region.

"Over the years, our Navy has evolved into a combat-ready, cohesive, credible and future-proof force," Admiral Tripathi told reporters.

"The existing and emerging challenges in the maritime domain mandate that the Indian Navy should remain operationally ready at all times to deter potential adversaries at sea in peace and to win war at and from the sea when asked to do so," he said.

"This will remain my singular focus and endeavour," he added.

The new Navy chief also said that boosting the Navy's ongoing efforts to enhance self-reliance will be one of his priorities.

"I will also strengthen the ongoing efforts of the Indian Navy towards 'Aatamnirbharta', towards introducing new technologies and becoming an important pillar of national development towards our collective quest for a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India)," he said.

Admiral Tripathi said he will also focus on issues relating to the force's human resources.

Before taking charge, Admiral Tripathi paid tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial. He was also accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the lawns of the South Block at the Raisina Hills.

Admiral Tripathi took blessings from his mother Rajni Tripathi before taking charge as the chief of the Indian Navy.

An alumnus of the Sainik School Rewa, Admiral Tripathi was serving as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff before taking the reins of the force.

Born on May 15, 1964, Admiral Tripathi was commissioned into the executive branch of the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985.

A communication and electronic warfare specialist, he has had a long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years.

Prior to taking over as Vice Chief of Navy, he had served as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

Admiral Tripathi has commanded Indian Naval Ships Vinash, Kirch and Trishul.

He has also held various important operational and staff appointments which include fleet operations officer of the Western Fleet, director of naval operations, principal director, network centric operations and principal director, naval plans.

As Rear Admiral, he served as flag officer commanding of the eastern fleet.

He also served as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Admiral Tripathi has undergone courses at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Naval Higher Command Course, Karanja and Naval Command College in the United States.

He is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Nau Sena Medal (NM).

Admiral Hari Kumar retired following superannuation after a career spanning four decades.