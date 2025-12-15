Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Navy to commission second MH-60R helicopter squadron on Dec 17

Navy to commission second MH-60R helicopter squadron on Dec 17



Indian navy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:29 AM IST
The Indian Navy will commission its second MH-60R helicopter squadron -- INAS 335 (Ospreys) -- on December 17, boosting its aviation capabilities, officials said on Sunday.

The advanced weapons, sensors and avionics suite make the helicopter a versatile and capable asset for the Navy, offering enhanced capabilities to address conventional as well as asymmetric threats, they said.

Accordingly, the Navy's second MH-60R helicopter squadron -- INAS 335 (Ospreys) -- will be commissioned on December 17 at INS Hansa, Goa, in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, a Navy spokesman said.

The occasion will mark a pivotal moment in the Navy's continued efforts towards modernisation and capability enhancement, he said.

The MH-60R helicopter has been fully integrated with fleet operations and has proven its worth on numerous occasions.

The Navy will receive a significant fillip in its integral aviation capabilities with the commissioning of the squadron, the official said.

Topics :Indian NavyIndia NewsDefenceHelicopter

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 12:29 AM IST

