Indian Ambassador Kwatra discusses AI, defence, trade with US lawmakers

The envoy said he looked forward to continued collaboration on issues of mutual interest

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Vinay Mohan
India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra has held meetings with senior Democratic lawmakers, discussing cooperation in emerging technologies, defence, and trade as part of efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties.

In a social media post on Saturday, Kwatra said he held an engaging conversation with Congressman Ted Lieu, Vice Chair of the House Democrats Caucus, during which they discussed shared priorities on emerging developments in artificial intelligence, defence and security cooperation, trade and investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

In another meeting on Friday, Kwatra met Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, Chair of the House Black Caucus, and described her as a "steadfast supporter of strong IndiaUS relations".

He said the discussions with Clarke focused on advancing IndiaUS collaboration in the AI space, including data privacy and data security.

Topics :US India relations Ministry of External Affairs

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

