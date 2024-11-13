Navy to conduct Sea Vigil-24 coastal defence drill at 'unprecedented scale'

The Indian Navy will conduct the fourth edition of the Pan-Indian coastal defence exercise, 'Sea Vigil-24,' on November 20 and 21, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced today. The exercise will be conducted on an "unprecedented scale," encompassing extensive geographical reach and participation from "six ministries and 21 organisations and agencies."

As part of the preparations, the Coastal Defence and Security Readiness Evaluation (CDSRE) phase has been underway since late October 2024. This phase, led by Naval Officers-in-Charge in all coastal states and union territories—including Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands—includes a comprehensive audit of coastal defence and security infrastructure.

For the first time, officials from the National Security Council Secretariat are participating, as part of the Navy-led CDSRE teams, alongside personnel from the State Marine Police, Indian Coast Guard, Customs, and Fisheries, among others, revealed the MoD release.

Focus on Coastal Security Assets

This year's exercise will place a strong emphasis on safeguarding critical coastal assets such as ports, oil rigs, single point moorings, cable landing points, and other vital infrastructure, according to the MoD. Coastal communities will also play a key role, with fishing populations and students from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Bharat Scouts and Guides participating to raise awareness of maritime security.

The Indian Army and Air Force will also contribute to the exercise this year, with a large number of ships and aircraft deployed to enhance its scope and tempo.

Post-26/11 Initiative

Conceptualised in 2018, 'Sea Vigil' was introduced to strengthen coastal defence measures in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. This national-level initiative covers the entire 11,098-kilometre coastline and India's Exclusive Economic Zone of 2.4 million square kilometres. It brings together all maritime security stakeholders, including state agencies and local communities.

The exercise evaluates coastal defence mechanisms while providing an opportunity to identify and address any gaps. The MoD highlighted its aim of improving coordination between various maritime security agencies and ensuring readiness to tackle potential threats.

A Critical Component of Maritime Defence

'Sea Vigil' is unique in its scale and scope, setting it apart from smaller, state-level exercises. It serves as a comprehensive appraisal of India’s maritime security framework and readiness. This year's exercise will also serve as a precursor to the Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX), conducted biennially by the Indian Navy.

The MoD stated that 'Sea Vigil-24' is a vital step in reinforcing India's commitment to securing its maritime boundaries, ensuring seamless coordination among stakeholders, and enhancing the nation's overall coastal defence capabilities.