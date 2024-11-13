Fox News host as Trump's Pentagon chief: Why is US defence sector uneasy?

President-elect Donald Trump's statements during his campaign have heightened fears that sweeping and controversial changes are likely at the Pentagon during his second term

US President-elect Donald Trump departs as son Barron Trump, left, and first lady-elect Melania Trump look on at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Photo: PTI)