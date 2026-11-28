Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday described the graduating cadets of the National Defence Academy (NDA) as the country's "security shield", saying their strength, discipline and commitment would protect not just India's borders but also its schools, hospitals and institutions.

He was addressing a dinner for cadets of the 151st Course and their parents at the NDA in Khadakwasla near Pune on the eve of the Passing Out Parade.

"Your child is the security shield of this country. I call your child a shield because only when a shield is strong can it protect others," said Singh, who will be the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade.

He said the cadets had undergone a significant transformation during their training, evolving from young students into future military leaders capable of shouldering the responsibility of leading thousands of soldiers. He described this transformation as a matter of immense pride for the country. "These children are certainly very strong. The cadets who have completed their training and are sitting here with smiles on their faces are indeed the strong shield of our country," he said. Acknowledging the contribution of parents, Singh said their years of sacrifices, discipline and guidance had played a crucial role in preparing the cadets for a career in the armed forces.

"I am not standing here today as the Defence Minister, but as a guardian of these children," he said, adding that the NDA develops not only the physical strength of cadets but also their character, leadership qualities and sensitivity towards others. He said the foundation of leadership was laid within families, where children learnt discipline, responsibility, caring for others and facing difficult situations. Singh said military service was not merely a job but entry into a larger family where the responsibility of one member became the concern of all. Pointing out the demands of military life, he said the cadets would have to serve in different locations, often away from their families and without access to ordinary comforts. They might also miss family occasions and festivals due to operational responsibilities.

"Personal comforts come after the duty towards the nation. When a soldier is deployed at the border, his family is also fulfilling its responsibility alongside him," he said. The Defence Minister said the strength of the armed forces lay not only in their soldiers but also in their families, who make equal sacrifices and deserve equal respect. He said a soldier guarding the country's borders was also protecting schools where children study, hospitals where people receive treatment and factories that contribute to the nation's progress. Referring to India's ambition of becoming a "developed and powerful nation by 2047", Singh said the graduating cadets would have an important role in the country's journey.