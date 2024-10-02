Iranian missile attacks on Israel: MEA urges restraint, calls for diplomacy

In the wake of the barrage of missile attacks on Israel, India on Wednesday called for restraint from all sides, urging calm.

"We are deeply concerned at the escalation of the security situation in West Asia and reiterate our call for restraint by all concerned and the protection of civilians. It is important that the conflict does not take a wider regional dimension, and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Late on Tuesday night, at least 200 ballistic missiles launched from Iran fell across Israel, forcing a large chunk of the country's population to take shelter in anti-missile bunkers. The Ali Khamenei-led Islamic Republic said the attack was in response to Israel's assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July through an airstrike, and the Jewish state's attacks on Hezbollah leadership last week that saw lotime leader Hassan Nasrallah killed.

The rocket attacks were the second such incident this year. In April, Iran had launched retaliatory attacks against Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights area with loitering munitions, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles after the Israeli bombing of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on April 1.

New Delhi also announced a travel advisory for Indian nationals regarding Iran. "We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in the security situation in the region. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran," the MEA said. As of May, there were 4,000 non-resident Indians in Iran.

Violence in the region has continued to escalate ever since the terrorist group Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2006, launched an armed incursion into Israel in October 2023, killing nearly 1,200 civilians and military personnel. Israel's subsequent attack on the Gaza Strip has levelled large parts of the city and led to more than 41,000 deaths. India has consistently supported a negotiated two-state solution, towards the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel.

